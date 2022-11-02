Burlington voters to consider $165M school bond measure

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - With just under a week until election day, Burlington school officials are encouraging voters to sign off on a $165 million bond measure to replace the Burlington High School.

BHS was shut down in 2020 over concerns about PCB contamination, sparking a statewide conversation and new laws last year to take a comprehensive look at the toxic chemical in all of Vermont’s aging schools. BHS students last year began attending school in the old Macy’s department store until a new school is ready.

“I think it’s an important enough need for the community not just for people who have kids, not just for the kids themselves, but for the future of our community as a whole,” said Whitney Parsons of Burlington.

“I can’t imagine living in a community that doesn’t want to support education by building what is absolutely necessary -- which in this case is a high school,” said Ellen Sklar of Burlington.

Burlington School Board Chair Clare Wool says they are committed to exploring every avenue possible to raise funds to offset the $165 million price tag, whether it be state or federal funding, or settlement money from future PCB lawsuits. “We believe there’s federal money as well to help Burlingtonians. We need to make sure that people can afford to live in Burlington. This bond vote should not be a “no” vote against our high school. Our one and only high school in a college town needs to succeed, needs to be built, and needs your vote,” she said.

The bond will raise taxes for the average homeowner in the city by $800 a year. It’s this cost that has spurred an opposition response to the school putting signs up around the city.

We did speak to several people who declined to go on camera and said they would be voting “no” on the school bond, citing sticker shock and the fact they felt they could be building a cheaper school.

The majority of voters we spoke to Wednesday said they are in favor of the school bond, despite the tax implications.

“I know it’s a burden on some taxpayers but I think it’s extremely important that they don’t go to school in a shopping mall,” said Sue Sullivan of Burlington.

“I think it is so important for the children and adolescents in Burlington to have a safe space to learn and it is important also for teachers to have the facilities they need in order to provide a good education,” said Helen Bohn of Burlington.

Related Stories:

Vt. officials fast-track $2.5M for PCB school testing, remediation

How PCB contamination lawsuits in Washington could affect plaintiffs in Vermont

Burlington to sue Monsanto over BHS PCB contamination

Burlington educators sue, claim PCB contamination at high school made them sick

As bond vote approaches, Burlington officials seek supplemental funds for high school

How much will taxpayers be asked to pay for new Burlington school?

New Burlington High School cost exceeds bonding capacity

School board discusses $200M plan for new Burlington High School

Vt. health officials present school PCB testing protocols to lawmakers

Vermont rolls out PCB school mitigation program

Burlington school officials to consider recommendations on reoccupying high school

Burlington School Board takes up new PCB guidance

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.