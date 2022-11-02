Businesses host job fairs as winter months approach

File Photo Courtesy of Stowe Mountain Resort
File Photo Courtesy of Stowe Mountain Resort(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - From the postal service to the slopes, job fairs are happening all over Vermont and New England.

Job fairs are being held at New England post offices, trying to get workers before the holiday season ramps up. The fairs will be at post offices across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont next Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

They include processing clerks, mail handlers, and mail carriers. The job listings and applications can be found on the USPS website.

If snow sports are more your speed, ski resorts are holding job fairs to hire before the snow season.

According to the Department of Labor, Jay Peak’s fair is tomorrow from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Then Smugger’s Notch Resort is holding one from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the 10th.

And Middlebury Snowbowl is holding theirs on the 12th from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

