Cannabis in the classroom teaches students about industry

File Photo: Cannabis
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Retail cannabis has only been legal in Vermont for a month, but the cannabis industry has been preparing for years. That includes a program in the Vermont State College System.

NVU, Castleton, and Vermont Technical College offer a 12-credit cannabis studies program.

It’s been around since 2019, and students receive a certificate for completing the course.

The goal is to educate students from all over the country about every aspect of the cannabis industry, one that’s expected to boom in Vermont.

Channel 3 This Morning’s Melissa Cooney is live at 6:30 with what graduates say about getting a job in the industry.

