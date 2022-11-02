Cannabis in the classroom teaches students about industry

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Retail cannabis has only been legal in Vermont for a month, but the cannabis industry has been preparing for years. That includes a program in the Vermont State College System.

NVU, Castleton, and Vermont Technical College offer a 12-credit cannabis studies program.

It’s been around since 2019, and students receive a certificate for completing the course.

The goal is to educate students from all over the country about every aspect of the cannabis industry, one that’s expected to boom in Vermont.

