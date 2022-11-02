Jury to continue 4th day of deliberations in Gurung murder trial

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Jurors Wednesday concluded their third day of deliberations without a verdict in the insanity murder trial of a Burlington man.

Aita Gurung was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder after police say he killed his wife, Yogeswari Khadka, and severely injured his mother-in-law in the October 2017 attack.

Jurors Wednesday asked to review more testimony from Gurung’s family members and medical experts, as well as police body camera footage presented during the three-week trial, something that legal expert Jerry O’Neill says is normal.

“They want to make sure they get it right. There are often one or two people who say, ‘I think this but I really need to see or hear that testimony again to be sure.’ So, it’s all part of the deliberative process, when they’re trying to understand the facts and convince each other using those facts,” O’Neill said.

The jury wrote to the judge twice on Wednesday. First, asking for clarification surrounding the test of insanity. The judge opted to not clarify, saying it would only make things more confusing. Later that afternoon, the jury wrote again, asking to review testimony from medical experts.

O’Neill says if it gets to a certain point with no verdict, the judge can institute what is called an “Allen charge,” to prevent a hung jury. “A jury instruction known as an Allen charge, asking them to go back to deliberate, to listen to each other’s views and try to reach a resolution. But there’s no fixed time period,” he said.

Much of the tetimony in the trial came from experts discussing medical diagnoses and because of that, O’Neill says it’s not unusual to have such lengthy deliberations. “They want to try to reach a resolution. Does that mean they will or will not? We have no way of knowing, but it doesn’t strike me as being out of the ordinary at all, given the length of the trial and the complexity of the issues.,” he said.

The jury is expected back for a full day of deliberations starting at 8:30 Thursday morning.

Related Stories:

Jury hears closing arguments in Burlington murder trial

Defense nearing end in Burlington cleaver murder case

Mental health professionals testify in day 6 of trial in cleaver murder case

Police testify on previous run-ins with murder suspect claiming insanity

Medical experts testify on mental illness in trial of alleged cleaver killer

The case for insanity: Expert analysis of meat cleaver murder trial

Family members take stand at murder trial of alleged cleaver killer

Daughter, police officers testify at murder trial of alleged cleaver killer

Trial gets underway for accused cleaver killer

Jury selected in trial of accused cleaver killer

Jury draw starts in trial of accused meat cleaver killer

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.