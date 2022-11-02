Lebanon welcomes new fire chief

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Lebanon, New Hampshire, has a new fire chief.

Chief Jim Wheatley, who previously served as a captain, has been on the force for 15 years. He says the priority for the Lebanon Fire Department and public safety, in general, is to build on the community relationships the department currently has. He says the department is fully staffed but expanding the force is a possibility.

“The city has seen a lot of development, a lot of growth. We are expanding our window here with community health as well -- we have a community paramedic, we have a community nursing program -- and we are going to continue to look at creative ways to provide the services that we currently provide with the increased growth that we are currently seeing in the city,” Wheatley said.

The former chief, Chris Christopoulos, is moving to Florida to take a job in the private sector.

