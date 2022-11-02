Lebanon welcomes new fire chief

Chief Jim Wheatley
Chief Jim Wheatley(wcax)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Lebanon, New Hampshire, has a new fire chief.

Chief Jim Wheatley, who previously served as a captain, has been on the force for 15 years. He says the priority for the Lebanon Fire Department and public safety, in general, is to build on the community relationships the department currently has. He says the department is fully staffed but expanding the force is a possibility.

“The city has seen a lot of development, a lot of growth. We are expanding our window here with community health as well -- we have a community paramedic, we have a community nursing program -- and we are going to continue to look at creative ways to provide the services that we currently provide with the increased growth that we are currently seeing in the city,” Wheatley said.

The former chief, Chris Christopoulos, is moving to Florida to take a job in the private sector.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a fatal fire at the the Breezy Acres Mobile Home Park in...
Body found in Colchester fire identified
File photo
Cold Hollow Cider sold to new owners
File photo
Victim in Burlington assault remains in critical condition
Burlington's low-barrier pod community is taking shape in a former parking lot on Elmwood Ave.
HUD officials tour Burlington pod community ahead of Dec. opening
Killington World Cup-File photo
Will Killington have snow for World Cup?

Latest News

File photo
14-year-old cited for drugs following Brattleboro HS overdoses
File photo
Vermont ski swap season underway
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
File photo
Appeals court upholds New York’s new absentee ballot law