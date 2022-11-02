New wind turbine pilot project launched on BTV parking garage roof

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington International Airport parking garage isn’t just for cars anymore, it’s now part of the city’s renewable energy transformation.

An eight-foot, first-of-its-kind wind turbine on the garage roof is part of a new pilot project spearheaded by Burlington Electric. “A new cutting-edge wind energy technology that is going to be demonstrated right here on this rooftop,” said the utility’s Darren Springer, who along with city officials Wednesday unveiled the latest edition to the city’s renewable energy portfolio - The Orb.

“What the Orb represents for us is a new commercial scale technology that can work on rooftops, as opposed to the wind we think of,” Springer said.

The project is a collaboration between Massachusetts-based Arc Industries and Burlington Electric. “Tackling climate change -- that is my and my company’s biggest push,” said Arc CEO Rob Monteith. He says the Orbs can help in Burlington’s push to become a net zero city by 2030 by deploying them on commercial rooftops where solar panels can’t go. “Especially the ones that already have solar on them, don’t have the space to increase their energy output -- this solves that.”

A single orb creates enough energy to power about one home annually or as much electricity as about 25 of the solar panels on the parking garage roof. Each of the units currently costs about $20,000. They hope to cut that price in half over the next year. Monteith says the key is to have renewables that overlap. “What’s great about renewables is that though they are variable, they tend to be complimentary in nature,” he said.

“One hundred percent of our energy from renewables -- even as we have been pushing aggressively to expand the electricity consumption in Burlington,” said Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger. He says this kind of technology will be needed to meet increased electricity demands from evs and electricity for heating and cooling. “The way we confront climate change is through fiscally responsible, innovative, and aggressive tactics that engage every part of our city government, our diverse business community, renters, homeowners, and visitors.”

The pilot project, which will not cost the city, will last one year. Then, BED will have to decide whether to buy this or other orbs. A decision that city officials say will come down to cost.

