Plattsburgh Town upgrading to LED streetlights

PLATTSBURGH TOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Town of Plattsburgh is upgrading to LED streetlights.

Work to replace all streetlights with energy-saving fixtures began last week. The project is a partnership between the New York Power Authority and the town as part of the Smart Street Lighting NY program. The goal is to replace at least 500,000 streetlights in the state with LED technology by 2025.

Town officials say the switch will be good for the community, the environment, and energy costs. “It hits on a couple of different things. One, is the sustainability, which matches with our vision for the town being a clean energy community, The second is cost savings. And then there’s the efficiency portion of it. Rather than having residents come out and report if there’s a streetlight out, that would be part of the program,” said Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman.

The total cost will be more than $1 million but Cashman says they expect to save over $70,000 annually on energy and maintenance costs.

