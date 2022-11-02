Tuberculosis case reported at Dartmouth College

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - A case of tuberculosis has been reported at Dartmouth College, according to the school’s health service.

Offiicials say the community member is isolating right now. We do not know if it is a student, faculty, or staff member. The college is working with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services to identify close contacts.

The highy-infectious disease affects the lungs and can be fatal but health officials say there is no reason for the public to panic. “This is a treatable disease, whether it’s inactive latent form or active contagious form. So, We have the tools we need and our goal is to apply them correctly right now,” said Dr. Elizabeth Talbot, an infectious disease specialist with Dartmouth Health.

Health officials say TB is the leading cause of death worldwide and incredibly common, with 10.6 million cases globally last year.

