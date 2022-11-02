Top 3 on 3 for Monday, October 31st

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was an incredibly busy week, from the high school playoffs to Fall and Winter sports at the college level. Here’s this week’s Top 3 on 3.

At number three, we start with girls soccer playdowns from last Tuesday. The Milton Yellow Jackets are still marching on in large part thanks to Holly McClellan. The Milton striker able to turn on one and blast it just under the bar to open the scoring...then she’d tack on another in very similar fashion just before the break. Jackets won that won 8-0, they play Mt. Abe in the semis Tuesday.

At number two, the UVM field hockey team is riding high into the conference tournament after a remarkable comeback win Sunday over Cal. Trailing in the closing seconds, the Cats were awarded an untimed corner after the clock hit zero and Maddie Moran made the most of it. Her backhand smash beat the Golden Bear keeper to force overtime, and she’d set up Sophia Lefranc for the OT winner too. Cats are headed to Maine for the conference tournament starting Thursday.

But number one comes from the D3 football quarterfinal between Rice and Mt. Abe. The Eagles had the lead in the closing minutes, but Rice would jump in front converting a pair of long 4th downs, the second from Dallas St. Peter to Sharif Sharif giving the Knights the lead!...But on the ensuing kickoff with just over a minute to go, Lucas Allen scooped it off the turf, shook one tackler...and he was gone! Eagles win it 43-40 to advance to this weekend’s semifinals, Allen earns the top spot in the Top 3 on 3.

