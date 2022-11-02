Vermont ski swap season underway

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s still a bit of time before the snowflakes start to fall in the Green Mountains, making it the perfect time to grab some new -- or lighlty used skis and other equipment to enjoy with winter fun.

Vermont, with its reputation for skiing and eco-friendly thriftiness, is home to countless local ski swaps. And Cochran’s, one of the better-known events in Chittenden County, is underway right now.

Anyone interested in consigning gently used gear must do so online by midnight Wednesday. That way, the Cochran’s team can put barcodes on the gear. to make shopping this weekend more organized. Every year they see about 2,000 people turn out to buy and sell gear. In addition to making it easy to find nice gear at a low price, the sale is also a fundraiser for Cochran’s Ski Club, a nonprofit seeking to make skiing more accessible.

“We exist to provide opportunities to have affordable access to ski racing, as well as a lifelong love of skiing. So, for us to be able to provide low prices for folks to be able to get their gear is really important because it’s in line with our mission around affordability of winter sports,” said the event organizer Maria Brown

The sale itself kicks off on Saturday at 8 a.m. and ends Sunday at 1 p.m. at Camel’s Hump Middle School in Richmond.

