BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunny skies will stick around through the end of the work week. With high pressure overhead, skies remain clear and temperatures will be well above normal for the next few days. Highs on Thursday will reach the low to mid 60s. We’ll wrap up the workweek on Friday with another nice day. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s.

Temperatures will be even warmer over the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s for Saturday and Sunday. We’ll see just a few clouds by later in the day on Saturday, and the chance of showers developing late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Showers will likely taper off by Sunday afternoon as temperatures return to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunshine will return for the start of the work week. Skies will be mostly sunny on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be a bit more seasonable with highs in the low to mid 50s. We’ll warm back up again by the middle of the week with the chance of showers by next Thursday and Friday. Highs will return to the upper 50s and low 60s by the end of next week.

