BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! November is our cloudiest month of the year, and it certainly started out that way on Tuesday with all those clouds and showers. But we’ll be bucking the trend over the next few days with lots of sunshine and increasingly warm temperatures. We could even tie or break a record high temperature as we get into the start of the weekend.

Today will start out with some patchy, dense fog. That fog will lift and it will turn mostly sunny as high pressure builds into the northeast. Temperatures will be a good deal above normal today (normal high for Burlington is now 52°).

That area of high pressure will stick around right into the weekend, giving us lots of sunshine each day for the rest of the week. Temperatures will just keep going up. Expect mid-60s for highs on Thursday and Friday, and low 70s over the weekend. The record high temperature for Burlington on Saturday is 72°. We have a good shot at tying or breaking that record.

Finally, a frontal system will come through from west to east late Saturday night into early Sunday morning with some showers. But it will move through fairly quickly, and we’ll start to clear out again late on Sunday. More high pressure will build in for the start of next week, so we’ll get back to sunshine again on Monday, and especially for Election Day on Tuesday.

Lots of MAX Advantage weather ahead. Enjoy! -Gary

