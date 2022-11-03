Barre recovers from major water main break

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The water’s back on in Barre after two significant water main breaks this week.

City crews Tuesday noticed two water main breaks across town on Summer and Circle Streets in pipes that date back to the early 1900′s.

About 285 households were told to boil their water or drink bottled water. The lines were fixed early Wednesday but the water order wasn’t lifted until water tests came back clean Thursday afternoon.

“My understanding is the last one occurred 18 months ago. They happen -- it’s not an irregular thing -- but one is too many. We have a lot of vulnerable people and we want to avoid them at all costs if we can,” said Barre City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro.

The American Rescue Plan earmarked millions for Vermont cities and towns for infrastructure projects like these. Barre officials are taking suggestions next month on how some of that money should be spent

