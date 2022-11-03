Electronic health firm settles whistleblower case in Burlington federal court

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you use health care, you have an electronic health record.

A Florida-based health records company this week agreed to a $45 million settlement in Burlington federal court to resolve allegations of using kickbacks to generate business. The settlement resolves allegations filed in Vermont by Amanda Long, a former Modernizing Medicine vice president, under the whistleblower provisions of the False Claims Act.

Dom Amato spoke with Burlington attorney Tris Coffin, who represented Long in the case.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.