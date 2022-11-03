“Holidays Without Hunger” campaign begins

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A Vermont food shelf is working to ensure no one goes hungry during the holidays.

Feeding Chittenden just launched its “Holidays Without Hunger” campaign.

It started this week and lasts until December 31st.

Spokesperson Anna McManhon is asking people to donate money, and that a $25 donation will feed a family of four.

She says every day they help seniors, families, children, people with disabilities, those without a home, and New American refugee families.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.