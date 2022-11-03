Hoopcats down Middlebury in exhibition

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s basketball team maybe got a stiffer challenge from Middlebury than they were expecting, but the Cats eventually pulled away for a 79-62 exhibition win Wednesday night at Patrick Gym.

T.J. Hurley led the way for Vermont with 21 points, 17 coming in the second half. Alex Sobel had a team high 19 points for the Panthers.

The next time UVM takes the floor, it counts: they’ll host Brown in the regular season opener Monday night.

