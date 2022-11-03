Jury finds Burlington man guilty of 2017 murder

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After four days of deliberation, a Burlington jury Thursday afternoon found Aita Gurung guilty of the 2017 murder of his wife, saying he did not meet the insanity defense threshold.

Gurung was found guilty of both first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the attack against his wife, Yogeswari Khadka, and his mother-in-law.

The prosecution in the nearly four-week trial had attempted to show that Gurung suffered from alcohol withdrawal, wanted beer money from his wife and knew what he was doing at the time of the murder. The defense argued Gurung suffered from major depressive disorder with psychotic symptoms like paranoia and hearing voices.

The case against Gurung -- and suspects in two other insanity-defense cases -- was dropped by Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George back in 2019, only to be picked up soon after again by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office following pressure from the Scott administration.

Even with the guilty verdict, Gurung will still likely continue to be treated in Vermont’s mental health system as opposed to prison.

Reporter Cam Smith will have more on the verdict and upcoming sentencing on the Channel 3 News at 6.

