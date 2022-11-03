Kindness on the menu at South Royalton deli

SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tight-knit communities are what give Vermont a lot of its charm, and you can find community kindness almost everywhere you turn. At one small shop in South Royalton, reporter Elissa Borden found there’s no such thing as a stranger. It’s a place where you can grab a sandwich, a newspaper, or help out your neighbors one sticky note at a time.

RB’s Deli has been a South Royalton staple since 1991. “We sell a little bit of everything. We truly have a lot in a little spot, you know?” said Daisey Darling-Salls, who has run the business along with her husband, Tony, since 2014.

“Oh my god, this is everybody’s store. This is a family store. Daisey and Tony take care of all of us,” said Courtney Austin, a local resident.

The Salls greet nearly every customer by name. Daisey says they see a lot of repeat faces and a lot of good people. “We have a lot of kids that come in and we just become a big family. We actually have customers who travel here once a year and they always make sure to stop in and say hi, grab a sandwich,” she said.

Though their shelves and walls are jam-packed, they had an extra board on the wall that needed a purpose. A friend suggested a “Pay it Forward Board.”

“Customers can come in, buy an item in the store. We print a receipt, they write on it what it is, they stick it on the board,” Daisy said. In just a month, the board has been filled and taken from a number of times. She says she wasn’t sure how it was going to be received but that the support has been enormous. “I bet you we have someone at least every day donating to the board.”

Some of the notes are for essentials like eggs, sugar, or milk. And some are a little more fun. “So, all of these have been used and taken off the board -- Arizona Iced Tea. Here’s just a $5 pay it forward,” Daisey explained.

Whether you’re short a few cents or a few bucks, anyone is welcome to pull a note from the board if they need to. Daisey says it acts as a sort of food pantry filled with the goodwill of the community. “South Royalton is so great. Everybody is so kind and helpful,” she said. In addition to sandwiches and homemade baked goods, RB’s has something else on the menu -- kindness. “It’s really nice, it’s rewarding. You feel good at the end of the day. And it’s a good way for other people to feel good about themselves by helping out anonymously.”

