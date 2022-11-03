New Director of Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging to be announced in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Mayor Miro Weinberger is scheduled to announce Burlington’s next Director of Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging.

That announcement will happen during a press conference on the steps of City Hall at 2 p.m. this afternoon.

The appointment will then go before the Burlington City Council for approval at their regular meeting this coming Monday.

This appointment comes after Tyeastia Green resigned from the position in February and took a similar position in Minneapolis.

