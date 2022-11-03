New Director of Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging to be announced in Burlington

Mayor Miro Weinberger is scheduled to announce Burlington’s next Director of Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Mayor Miro Weinberger is scheduled to announce Burlington’s next Director of Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging.

That announcement will happen during a press conference on the steps of City Hall at 2 p.m. this afternoon.

The appointment will then go before the Burlington City Council for approval at their regular meeting this coming Monday.

This appointment comes after Tyeastia Green resigned from the position in February and took a similar position in Minneapolis.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington's low-barrier pod community is taking shape in a former parking lot on Elmwood Ave.
HUD officials tour Burlington pod community ahead of Dec. opening
Killington World Cup-File photo
Will Killington have snow for World Cup?
File photo
Victim in Burlington assault remains in critical condition
File photo
14-year-old cited for drugs following Brattleboro HS overdoses
File photo
Community meeting to keep trucks out of Smuggler’s Notch

Latest News

Mayor Miro Weinberger is scheduled to announce Burlington’s next Director of Racial Equity,...
New Director of Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging to be announced in Burlington
File Photo
N.Y. grant helps fund farm-to-table
File Photo
“Holidays Without Hunger” campaign begins
File Photo
Vermont’s concessional delegation secures more LIHEAP money