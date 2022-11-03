N.Y. grant helps fund farm-to-table

File Photo
File Photo(WSAW Emily Davies)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The best food may grow where you live and New York State leaders are trying to connect people to the farmers in their backyard.

A new grant opportunity will provide a boost to New York farmers, increase communities’ access to local foods, and further enhance the resiliency of New York’s food system.

Millions will be awarded to broaden partnerships between farmers and producers - and ensure distribution to rural and underserved communities.

To learn more about the program and to apply, visit the New York Department of Agriculture website and application.

