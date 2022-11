ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities are asking for help in locating a missing Bethel teen.

The Vermont State Police say Olivia White, 13, left her home overnight and that her last known location was around 4 a.m. Thursday in Hancock.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the VSP Royalton Barracks: 802-234-9933.

