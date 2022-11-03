Vermont family making a difference in the lives of Ukrainian refugees

DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - While Russia continues its war against Ukraine, a Vermont couple has found a way to help transplanted Ukrainians find shelter in the Northeast Kingdom.

“We are people of faith and our faith is put in God, and we have seen him. Because he is so concerned -- he is more concerned about Ukraine than all of us combined -- because of that he has allowed us to take part in and witness miracle after miracle,” said Scott Cianciolo, who along with his wife, Theresa, were missionaries in Ukraine when the war broke out and they were forced to come home.

Theresa is a doctor and provided medical care in Ukraine. They both helped families with special needs children. After coming home, they felt they left many behind and wanted to find a way to bring their Ukrainian families to the Green Mountains.

“We felt we could meet a need here in Derby, Vermont. So, we purchased the Old Derby Green -- the new House of Mercy. We work with children with special needs from Ukraine and adults who are medically fragile. We help them come over and facilitate medical care and educational care for them,” Theresa explained.

With the help of their Derby community, the Cianciolo’s purchased the property at the end of July. Ukrainians are able to come over through the federal government’s Uniting for Ukraine Program. As long as individuals have a sponsor that can provide a place for them to live, they are able to come to America for two years.

Ukrainians staying at the House of Mercy say they are grateful for the opportunity. “Emotionally, our kids very like it. It’s most important for us,” said Oleg Nadkyrnychnyi.

“It’s safe here, it’s pretty calm. People are very nice. We have support from the government and the community supporting us, mentally and physically,” said Oleksandra Shapovalova, who along with her brother were forced to leave their home when it was claimed as Russian territory. They have no home to go back to. She says despite the overwhelming sadness the war has brought, being in America is an experience she’s longed for. “It’s like the dream for most Ukrainians to go and visit USA and to become citizens of USA. It’s just something unbelievable.”

The goal of the Cianciolos is to make sure their Ukrainian friends are provided with a good education, health care, and stability during their stay. Some of the Ukrainians have already started work and are working to get their citizenship. More than 20 people are already staying in the house and the Cianciolos are working with more facilities to house more on their waiting list.

“Our heart’s desire was for Ukraine, and we get our heart’s desire every day. We wake up and we hear the Ukrainian kids running down the hall or playing. We get to do this, we are so blessed that we actually get to do this every day, and we get to be involved,” Theresa said.

“Most of them came with a backpack and we want to give them a hope chest,” added Scott.

The couple says they expect more arrivals in the coming weeks.

