Vermont health insurance portal offering additional subsidies

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you buy your health insurance through the Vermont Health Connect, this week marks the beginning of open enrollment, and officials say there are big savings.

The Inflation Reduction Act will expand subsidies through 2025. The average Vermonter is expected to save $500 a month. Over a quarter of Vermonters on the exchange will pay around $25 a month for insurance. State leaders say even if you didn’t qualify for subsidies last year, they say it’s worth taking another look.

“There’s even more savings available than ever before. Even if they have access to coverage through another source, like a family member’s job or directly from an insurance company, it’s worth checking this year,” said Addie Strumolo with the Department of Vermont Health Access.

Vermonters can also use the state’s plan comparison tool to find options. Open enrollment runs through December 15.

