Vermont’s concessional delegation secures more LIHEAP money

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Vermont is receiving $25.4M to help heat up an energy assistance program.

Vermont’s congressional delegation announced Wednesday that the money will go to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP.

Senator Patrick Leahy said this funding will help low-income households pay for home heating costs this winter and cover unpaid utility bills.

These funds will also help families make cost-effective home energy repairs to lower their heating and cooling bills.

