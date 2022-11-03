Vt. broadband buildout expected to accelerate in 2023

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is winning the battle for broadband, according to leaders of the state’s Community Broadband Board.

The organization has been tasked with connecting “the last mile” -- about 64,000 households considered underserved. Vermont has secured funding for about 15,000 of them, but construction will still take several years.

The board’s Rob Fish says it will be important to temper expectations. “The communication Union Districts are shifting into high gear. They’re shifting from the planning to hanging wires -- that’s exciting -- and 2023 is going to be quite the year,” he said.

Fish says workforce shortages and inflation could be a challenge in the months ahead but that they are relatively insulated from supply chain issues because several districts bought about 2,000 miles of fiber earlier last year.

Related Stories:

Five Chittenden county towns vote on becoming communications district

Waterford is 1st town on track to complete NEK Broadband installation

Scott announces $48M allocated for broadband expansion across Vermont

Vt. communities consider how to spend remaining pandemic money

2 groups announce plans to expand broadband internet in Vermont

Vermont broadband board offers $116M in construction grants

Fiber optic cable headed for Vermont rural broadband effort

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.