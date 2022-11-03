Vt. wildlife officials investigating Stratton bear attack

File photo
(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT
STRATTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont wildlife officials say a person was attacked by a bear in Stratton Wednesday night.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife game wardens and biologists are investigating the attack. They say the victim, who has not been identified, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was discharged from Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.

There were no other immediate details on where the attack took place and what prompted it.

