VTrans is taking input on Smugglers Notch truck problems

HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the signage, trucks get stuck in Smuggler’s Notch year after year. This season isn’t even up yet and it’s already happened five times.

The Vermont Transportation Agency received input from the community about new strategies to stop the trucks in their tracks.

The Notch Road is open from May to Mid-October. State officials say the route can handle a small stream of cars and trucks, but any vehicle more than 40 feet long isn’t going to make it around the curves and turns. Area residents argue that’s causing problems for the entire community.

“I do respect truckers, but they need to respect the people who live and work in Vermont,” said Jenna from Fairfax. She was one of about twenty people participating in a Vermont Transportation Agency forum about Smugglers Notch. She shared a lot of the same ideas as those participating remotely about how to keep truckers out. “We don’t have enough open discussions with a lot of these truck drivers unions to just show them a YouTube of trucks getting stuck on the Notch, or try to inform them,” Jenna continued.

She says these incidents have kept her from getting to work and other places and she’s not alone. Since last July, VTrans has been looking into how to keep trucks from driving through the steep and windy road. Todd Sears, with VTrans, says a lot of truckers getting stuck or pulled over before it’s too lateblame their GPS. Sears says they’ve been working with GPS companies to fix this issue, but it’s an ongoing effort.

Even for truckers following a GPS, VTrans has posted sign after sign in the miles leading up to the narrow route to warn them not to take it. Now they’re considering more visible prevention measures, like building a difficult to maneuver island at the head of the road, or utilizing intelligent transportation systems sensors. “

That sensor would trigger something up range, so it may trigger a big bold sign directly specifically at that truck which says do not proceed or it could trigger a mechanical gateway,” Sears explained.

A different suggestions heavily discussed at Wednesdays forum was a gateway arch that’s the height of an average tractor trailer truck, which is a little more than 13 feet. “If we did that, what other kinds of vehicles would it stop that would otherwise be able to make it through,” Sears said. “That’s the analysis we need to do.”

VTrans will be holding other public meetings like this one. When and where is still to be determined. You can also give feedback online.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.