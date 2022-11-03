BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Warm weather will continue into the end of the week with near record-breaking temperatures through Saturday. A strong southerly wind on Friday afternoon and into Saturday with keep afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s, which is about twenty degrees above normal for early November. Sunny skies continue on Friday with skies become partly sunny ahead of our next weather system on Saturday.

Skies become mostly cloudy on Saturday night with overnight lows only in the upper 50s and low 60s. Rain will arrive on Sunday morning from west to east, and taper to showers by later in the day. The warm weather continues into Sunday as well with highs still holding near 70.

Monday will be another warm day with sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s. It will briefly turn colder for mid week with temperatures returning to more seasonable levels. highs will drop back down into the upper 40s and low 50s. Sunny skies will remain through Wednesday and most of Thursday. It looks like we could see another warm up for next Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 60s with the chance of showers for the end of the week.

