BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We have an “anti-November” weather pattern going for us! Instead of the cloudy, chilly, and damp conditions that we usually expect once we get past Halloween, instead we are looking at a stretch of sunny, warm, and mainly dry weather.

With high pressure anchored over the northeast, it will be nothing but sunny today. That sunshine, along with a south wind, will warm us up into the 60s after a cold start to the day. That is well above average for this time of year. The normal high in Burlington for Nov. 3rd is 52°.

It will stay clear overnight, but with a south wind going at around 10 mph, it won’t be as cold as this morning. Then we’re looking at another delightful day on Friday with more sunshine and even warmer air. It will be turning a bit breezy out of the south, though, by later in the afternoon & evening.

The first weekend of November will start with a possibly record=breaking day on Saturday. The record high for November 5th is 72° in Burlington (set in 1938), and it looks like that is exactly what we will get. Any warmer will mean a new record. It will be a breezy day, especially later in the afternoon & evening as a cold front approaches from the west. Wind gusts could top 40 mph in the northern Champlain Valley and over northern NY.

That approaching cold front will bring some showers to the region on Sunday. The front will be weakening as it is coming through, so there won’t be much in the way of rain. And it will be drying out again by the end of the day.

Once the front goes by, it will clear out again for the start & middle of next week. Temperatures will still be unseasonably warm on Monday, but come down a bit for Tuesday & Wednesday, yet still be a little above average (normal high for Burlington is now 52°).

Try to get outside and take MAX Advantage of this bonus late-summerlike weather! -Gary

