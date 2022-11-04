Barre to host veterans parade Saturday

Vermont Boy Scouts are getting ahead of the holiday and celebrating Veterans tomorrow.
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Boy Scouts are getting ahead of the holiday and celebrating veterans Saturday.

Scouting units from across the state, first responders, and the Vermont Guard are set to take part in Barre’s Scouting Salute to Veterans Parade.

Organizers say the event is the only one of its kind in the nation that involves a local scout council. Each year, a different city hosts the event. This is the third time Barre has hosted the event.

The parade starts Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

