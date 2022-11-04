Burlington zoning changes aimed at solving housing shortage

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With just a .5 percent vacancy rate, the city of Burlington is looking to add more housing, and they’re looking at changing zoning rules to make it happen.

It’s called “missing middle” housing. It’s not middle-income but rather the types of homes that are in-between single-family and apartment buildings. Current city zoning policies set in the ‘70s through the ‘90s have stunted the ability to in-fill and build within neighborhoods. Now, the city is working on coming up with a plan to build more homes such as duplexes and triplexes within existing neighborhoods.

“Now we have to undo those really problematic policies that created this situation so that more homes can be built in Burlington and built in consistency with these neighborhoods that we love,” said Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger.

The mayor’s 10-point housing action plan announced nearly a year ago addresses lots that could be large enough to handle something as large as a four-unit building or allow an accessory dwelling. City planning officials say it will still be important to carefully look at the size of future buildings to make sure they fit within the existing character of the neighborhood.

“Think about how we can use other standards that may be a bit more reflective of the sort of scale and pattern of residential neighborhoods but could allow for more of these small housing types to be fit right alongside the existing homes,” said Meagan Tuttle, the city’s planning director.

Another aspect is affordability. While the new units won’t be specifically designed as low-income, officials hope that adding many different types would make owning or renting in sought-after neighborhoods more attainable for more people. “If we are really going to address this housing shortage that has been building for decades, we aren’t going to do it by building big downtown buildings. We need every neighborhood in the city to be part of the solution,” Weinberger said.

Realtors in Burlington are also feeling the pinch of skyrocketing housing costs and high-interest rates in an already expensive city. They say adding housing is the main objective however it can be achieved. “There’s a need to increase housing in general. You could say it’s this type of housing -- it could be an apartment, it could be duplexes, could be triplexes, it could be single-family homes, it could be condos -- in general we just need more homes period,” said Burlington realtor Isaiah Donaldson.

The city will be looking at these zoning ideas over the next six months and take public input. Also on the agenda are proposed zoning changes in the South End and Trinity Campus -- all with the same goal of bolstering the housing stock.

Related Stories:

Burlington City Council votes unanimously to move forward with CityPlace:

Developers push to boost Chittenden County housing market

Essex Jct. considering code change to combat housing shortage

Can more 1-bedroom apartments help with Vermont’s housing shortage?

Renters’ prison: How a merciless market of unchecked rent hikes traps Vermont tenants

Weinberger unveils plan to address homelessness, housing shortage in Burlington

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.