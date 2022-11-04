Campaign Countdown: Article 22 foes argue measure guarantees unregulated abortion

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Upwards of 75% of Vermonters plan to vote ‘yes’ on the reproductive liberty amendment -- or Article 22 -- on Tuesday, according to a recent WCAX poll. Vermonters for Good Government is an anti-abortion group fiercely opposing Article 22. Reporter Christina Guessferd spoke to the group’s spokesperson, Rep. Anne Donahue, R-Northfield.

Anne Donahue’s main message to voters is that if you believe the state should prohibit abortion on a healthy, viable, full-term fetus -- vote ‘no’ on Article 22.

Reporter Christina Guessferd: Proponents of Prop 5 say that’s just not logical -- a human being would not do that because what’s the point in that? Why go eight months into a pregnancy and then terminate it?

Rep. Anne Donahue: I don’t disagree with the unlikelihood of somebody at eight or eight-and-a-half months.

Reporter Christina Guessferd: Why paint that picture in people’s minds, in voters’ minds, if that’s not something you think is likely?

Rep. Anne Donahue: Well, I think it’s a horrible image. And I think it legally is permissible. I think that’s the point that’s being made -- we are passing a constitutional amendment that legally gives a right to do that. And if they might not seek it in the hours before birth -- they certainly do and we know that happens, seek it during the time period. This is a viable infant.

The Vermont Department of Health’s latest vital statistics show only 1% of abortions in 2020 were performed after 21 weeks of gestation. Donahue concedes the number may be low now because UVM Medical Center -- which performs most of the state’s abortions -- has implemented a policy requiring an ethics committee to review and approve cases at or over 22 weeks. She believes Article 22 would override that rule.

“Once there’s a constitutional right to access at any time, the policy might be found to be unconstitutional because it would be a barrier to a woman or a person who’s pregnant exercising their right,” Donahue said.

The cornerstone of her argument -- an exchange between Vermont Solicitor General Ella Spottswood and state Rep. Carl Rosenquist, R-Georgia at a House committee meeting in January in which Rosenquist asks if article 22 would automatically make anti-abortion laws null and void, referring to a bill he introduced last session.

Rep. Carl Rosenquist One in particular would grant personhood to a fetus at 24 weeks or greater gestation. If a person is a person, I assume they could not be terminated.

Vermont Solicitor General Ella Spottswood: To the extent that that statute would interfere with a woman’s right to reproductive autonomy, or a pregnant person’s right to reproductive autonomy, that portion of the bill would not be upheld under Proposal 5.

We asked the Vermont Attorney General’s Office whether Spottswood’s testimony supports Vermonters for Good Governments’ position -- that Article 22 “Guarantees unregulated late-term abortions through all nine months of pregnancy.” The response was “No.”

Only minutes earlier in her testimony before the committee, Spottswood explains. “The government can still infringe on fundamental rights if it justifies its actions properly. It’s a high bar, but it’s not impassable,” she said.

In other words, the Vermont Legislature can pass laws in the future restricting access to some abortions under Article 22. But right now, there are no laws like that on the books.

Rep. Donahue also alleges if Article 22 passes, it is likely a provider will open a practice in Vermont and perform unethical procedures without facing any legal ramifications.

Senator Ginny Lyons, D-Chittenden County, authored Article 22 alongside Republican colleagues and says she’s confident the medical community will police itself. “I would think that if a medical practitioner did that, the first step that would be taken would be through the Medical Practice Board and sanctioning of that individual with withdrawal of license. People don’t just willy-nilly open an office and begin this kind of work. They work in clinics, they work with colleagues, and they are highly professional,” Lyons said.

If Article 22 fails on Tuesday, current reproductive rights are unchanged. But if it passes -- and abortion becomes illegal on the federal level -- it will become illegal in Vermont.

