Cartoonists break down Vt. civics basics in new guide

WHITE RIVER JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - Election Day is just a few days away and a group of Vermont’s cartoonists is helping to get everyone on the same page about voting with a new illustrated guide. “Freedom and Unity: A Graphic Guide to civics and Democracy in Vermont,” is a collaborative project between the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office, the Center for Cartoon Studies, and the Vermont Humanities Council in an effort to make politics more understandable for everyone.

When it comes to complex topics, politics are about as nuanced as it gets. But Vermont cartoonists are working to make it a little easier to understand. “I know we have an election coming up, and we often think about democracy as just electing officials. But this comic tries to show the different ways that people can be involved in their communities,” said Dan Nott, a cartoonist and faculty member at the Center for Cartoon Studies in White River Junction. He’s also the lead artist on the guide. “The secretary of state wanted a comic that they could give out at the Statehouse and that could help engage people of all ages with these issues in a visual way, that people could sit down and go through at their own pace.”

The guide is geared toward everybody. Nott says it’s a way of untangling different aspects of democracy in Vermont, starting at the local level and branching to statewide elections. “The comic takes a pretty wide approach looking at Vermont history, and different parts of Vermont’s democracy were created over time,” he said.

The project began last winter and the final sketches were completed this summer. Nott says it took a lot of collaboration and time to storyline the comic book and make sure they touched on the important topics. “We were constantly asking ourselves, how do we present this information in an accessible way and ask difficult questions without alienating any readers,” he said.

This isn’t Nott’s first political rodeo. He also worked on “This Is What Democracy Looks Like, A Graphic Guide To Governance.” Despite a political science background, he says even he gained something from the books. “I felt like I learned a lot -- and that’s always the case with these projects is -- I loved using comics as a way to learn about a topic and it’s sort of what I based a lot of my work around,” he said.

And for those with no political background, the guide serves to present politics in a visual way that people can comb through at their own pace. “I’m really hoping that it just starts some conversations with people about how they can be involved in their community, both through voting and elections, but also through other aspects of helping to take care of their communities and their neighbors,” Nott said.

“Freedom and Unity: A Graphic Guide to civics and Democracy in Vermont” is available for free download and can also be purchased.

