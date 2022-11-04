Experts recommend extra safety steps while changing back clocks

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Daylight Saving time happens at 2 a.m. Sunday morning. When the clock hits 2 a.m., automatic clocks will go back to 1 a.m.

National Grid workers say the occasion is also an opportunity to change batteries in carbon monoxide detectors and smoke alarms, and review some simple home safety tips.

Experts say carbon monoxide detectors should be installed on every floor of a home.

They also say to check chimneys for debris and blockages, make sure space heaters and wood stoves are in good order, and make sure backup generators are outside the home.

