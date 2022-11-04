Lamoille County School District employee placed on leave
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - A Lamoille County School District employee is disciplined and placed on leave.
The district sent out a letter to families and staff, Thursday saying the non-instructional employee allegedly violated school and district policy regarding computer and technology use.
The district says this alleged behavior is a violation of district code resulting in administrative leave pending an investigation.
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.