Lamoille County School District employee placed on leave

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - A Lamoille County School District employee is disciplined and placed on leave.

The district sent out a letter to families and staff, Thursday saying the non-instructional employee allegedly violated school and district policy regarding computer and technology use.

The district says this alleged behavior is a violation of district code resulting in administrative leave pending an investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington's low-barrier pod community is taking shape in a former parking lot on Elmwood Ave.
HUD officials tour Burlington pod community ahead of Dec. opening
File photo
14-year-old cited for drugs following Brattleboro HS overdoses
Stanley Kimball
Aging Vermonters victims of state’s real estate ‘gridlock’
Killington World Cup-File photo
Will Killington have snow for World Cup?
File photo
Victim in Burlington assault remains in critical condition

Latest News

VisualDx partners with Vermont Department of Health to roll out new software
Vermont launches new initiative to support clinicians
Vermont Health Connect
Vermont health insurance portal offering additional subsidies
Lamoille Union Middle and High School
Lamoille County School District employee placed on leave
Super Senior: Ellen Bruneau