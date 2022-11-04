Local farms, food groups gear up for Thanksgiving push

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - The USDA reports more than six million turkeys died as a result of the bird flu this year, driving up the cost of turkeys nationwide. But as we approach Thanksgiving who will that hit hardest?

Local turkeys at Maple Wind Farm in Richmond made out healthy this year despite bird. “We take it very, very seriously and Vermont was particularly good at keeping the disease at bay,” said the farm’s Bruce Hennessey.

With their flocks intact, Maple Wind and other local growers say they were able to mitigate price jumps to only a few percent, mainly due to feed and labor cost increases. “We stand by the fact that everybody knows they are all feeling the pinch at the grocery store and we had to follow suit as well to cover our costs,” said the farm’s on farms Beth Whiting.

Maple Wind’s turkeys will cost about $6.75 a pound. For Vermonters looking to the grocery store, the national average is about $2, up about 73% from last year. Some say that will hit low and middle-income Vermonters the hardest.

“This time of year we always see more people coming in with rising utility costs, heat is going up, and usually food is the first thing to get cut,” said Anna McMahon with Feeding Chittenden. She says inflation is driving more Vermonters to food shelves and that the influx comes on top of the normal increase they see during the holidays. “Food is more expensive and purchasing a turkey is going to be a lot more expensive. We know it’s going to be hard for everyone.”))

Feeding Chittenden purchases turkeys annually from the Vermont Foodbank, which ordered more birds than they ever have. But even their order came in about 2,000 birds short. McMahon says the bulk of their birds come through donations -- both food and cash. She says the need is greater than ever.

Maple Wind and Feeding Chittenden agree that no matter where you source your bird, it’s going to cost you.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.