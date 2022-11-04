Newsmaker Interview: UVM extends tuition freeze

By Darren Perron
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont announced last week it will extend its freeze on tuition for another year.

They also are making it free for certain in-state students to attend the university. This will be the fifth year that UVM will not raise tuition and fees for students at the university. It will also be the fourth year of a freeze on costs for room and board.

Darren Perron spoke with UVM president Suresh Garimella about the policy and the university’s financial health following recent staff and program cuts.

Related Stories:

UVM continues to freeze tuition for fifth straight year

UVM president proposes tuition freeze for 4th year in a row

YCQM May 9, 2021

UVM president on COVID, cuts and sex assaults on campus

Union leader calls for UVM President Garimella to resign over cuts

1,400 plus sign no-confidence petition in leadership of UVM president

UVM Board Approves Tuition Freeze for Third Consecutive Year

UVM faculty and students protest potential cuts

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vt. wildlife officials investigate Winhall bear attack
Stanley Kimball
Aging Vermonters victims of state’s real estate ‘gridlock’
Aita Gurung/File
Jury finds Burlington man guilty of 2017 murder
File photo
Adirondack Rail Trail back on track

Latest News

Slate Ridge owner back in court over civil contempt allegations
Burlington zoning changes aimed at solving housing shortage
Daniel Banyai testifies in Rutland
Slate Ridge owner back in court over civil contempt allegations
SDF
Newsmaker Interview: UVM extends tuition freeze
SDF
Pets With Potential: Meet Matilda