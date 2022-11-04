Newsmaker Interview: UVM extends tuition freeze

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont announced last week it will extend its freeze on tuition for another year.

They also are making it free for certain in-state students to attend the university. This will be the fifth year that UVM will not raise tuition and fees for students at the university. It will also be the fourth year of a freeze on costs for room and board.

Darren Perron spoke with UVM president Suresh Garimella about the policy and the university’s financial health following recent staff and program cuts.

