NH police investigating apparent pipe bomb explosion

SALISBURY, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are investigating an explosion Thursday of what appears to be a homemade pipe bomb in Merrimack County.

Troopers responded to Hensmith Road in Salisbury Thursday afternoon for reports of an explosion. There was no property damage or personal injury, though it resulted in a small brush fire that was put out by neighbors.

Police, along with ATF officials, are looking for witnesses and asking residents in the area to check security footage.

