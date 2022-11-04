Passenger in Sheldon crash dies at hospital

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say the victim of a crash last week in Sheldon has died from her injuries at the hospital.

The crash took place on the evening of October 24. Vermont State Police say Mary Sylvester, 58, of Berkshire, rear-ended another car that was waiting at the intersection of Route 105 and Woods Hill Rd.

Neither driver was seriously injured, but Sylvester’s passenger, Joyce Weld, 80, died on Friday of her injuries.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vt. wildlife officials investigate Winhall bear attack
Stanley Kimball
Aging Vermonters victims of state’s real estate ‘gridlock’
Aita Gurung/File
Jury finds Burlington man guilty of 2017 murder
File photo
Adirondack Rail Trail back on track

Latest News

West Haven man sentenced to 21 months for illegal guns
xxxxx
Police investigating student hit by car in Essex Jct.
xxxxx
Police investigating student hit by car in Essex Jct.
File photo
Judge extends hold on NY’s gun ban in houses of worship