Passenger in Sheldon crash dies at hospital

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say the victim of a crash last week in Sheldon has died from her injuries at the hospital.

The crash took place on the evening of October 24. Vermont State Police say Mary Sylvester, 58, of Berkshire, rear-ended another car that was waiting at the intersection of Route 105 and Woods Hill Rd.

Neither driver was seriously injured, but Sylvester’s passenger, Joyce Weld, 80, died on Friday of her injuries.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.