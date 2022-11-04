Police investigating student hit by car in Essex Jct.

Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT
ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after a student riding to school in Essex Junction was hit by a car early Friday.

It happened near West Street and South Summit Street in Essex Junction before 7:15 a.m. There were no immediate details on injuries or what caused the incident.

Essex Westford School District officials confirmed the incident and say that police are investigating.

