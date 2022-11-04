Shelburne seniors take advantage of remote ballot drop box option

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Shelburne seniors were able to get a head start on the midterm elections Friday with the help of a one-day absentee ballot drop box organized by the town.

“I still drive, but a lot of residents can’t do that. So, it’s a great convenience for them. It helps them to stay active in the politics around here,” said Sandy Riggs of Shelburne.

Keeping seniors involved in politics is the goal for both the town and The Residence at Shelburne Bay senior living community, which coordinated on the remote drop box.

“We’ve been doing remote polls for years. They kind of got shut down during COVID, but it helps the residents so they don’t have to mail their ballots or go to the polls. It’s just very convenient for them,” said Shelburne Town Clerk Diana Vachon.

Some 20 seniors took advantage of the remote poll option. Many say they’re grateful for the experience, including first-time voter Mehdi Zeynail, who emigrated from Iran and became an American citizen just a couple of months ago. “I feel good, I feel good. When I voted I feel good.,” he said. “The people helping me too much -- that’s interesting to me.”

Residents were able to register and vote on the same day, with volunteers helping to fill out the information. “I just support both parties when possible. I mean, I just think its the easiest way, and it’s the more democratic method,” said voter Stephanie Miner.

“It’s the first time I voted here. So, I would have to say that the candidates -- I’m familiar with our aspiring senator and our aspiring representative congresswomen, said Norman Riggs, a local resident.

Shelburne resident Sue Ferch said she made it a point to vote because she wants to make sure women in Vermont have reproductive rights protected by Article 22. “I never thought that we would go back on Roe v. Wade. I just, I despair, truthfully.”

Residents we spoke to say they hope the traveling drop box remains an option in the future. “We want to vote, so this is a service that is most appreciated, and I would say necessary,” Ferch said.

Shelburne voters can also use absentee drop boxes at the police station, drive-through location, and the town clerk’s office.

