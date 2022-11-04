Stuck in Vermont: Annie & Eric Calacci’s ‘Halloween House’ in Jericho

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Annie Calacci and her husband, Eric, have been creatively decorating their “Halloween House” on Route 15 in Jericho since 2004.

The couple has collected hundreds of pieces of spooky paraphernalia and conjures up a different theme every year. This year featured a pirate theme -- including a boat -- and the decorations will stay up until Thanksgiving.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger dusted off an old costume and visited the Calaccis’ spooky abode on Halloween night.

