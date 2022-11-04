Stuck in Vermont: Annie & Eric Calacci’s ‘Halloween House’ in Jericho

Annie and Eric Calacci
Annie and Eric Calacci(Courtesy: Eva Sollberger/Seven Days)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Annie Calacci and her husband, Eric, have been creatively decorating their “Halloween House” on Route 15 in Jericho since 2004.

The couple has collected hundreds of pieces of spooky paraphernalia and conjures up a different theme every year. This year featured a pirate theme -- including a boat -- and the decorations will stay up until Thanksgiving.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger dusted off an old costume and visited the Calaccis’ spooky abode on Halloween night.

