UVMMC building gets eco-friendly certification

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s largest hospital is being recognized for its eco-friendly, energy-efficient facility.

The University of Vermont Medical Center’s Miller Inpatient Building has been awarded a LEED Gold Certification, standing for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design.

The Miller building opened in 2019 and hospital leaders say the building was designed with patients and the environment in mind, including efficient heating and cooling, and recycled lightweight concrete.

UVMMC says the building is designed to use half the energy of a comparable hospital.

