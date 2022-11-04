Vermont launches new initiative to support clinicians

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters will soon see new technology when visiting the doctors. This is part of the new “Vermont Clinician Support Initiative” by the Vermont Department of Health, in partnership with the company VisualDx.

VisualDx software is a clinical support system. Healthcare workers can use it to look up symptoms, get recommendations on what tests to run, and receive information about infectious diseases in real-time.

“Our hope is to get it up and running to our providers in the next couple of days,” said Christina Harlow, an Emergency Department provider at Gifford Medical Center. They’re one of many hospitals rolling this program out in coming months. “Everything you could possibly want is in one place, including best tests. Codes for billing are all there. There’s links to the CDC. There’s tons and tons of things right there you don’t need to go anywhere else for.”

VisualDx is software that brings important medical information and health updates to clinicians at their fingertips. “VisualDx is a system that works in the exam room,” said the company’s CEO, Art Papier.

It can help diagnose patients by making recommendations based on their symptoms and other physical attributes. The software will also suggest specific medical tests to look for conditions, saving patients and hospitals time and money. Papier says it’s already being used in 2,300 hospitals around the world.

“Patients really don’t like travelling far,” Papier said of Vermont’s rural nature. “They like their problems resolved right away. With this tool, it really puts a specialist in the pocket of busy rural practitioners.”

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said it’ll help curb clinician burnout and “future proof” public health emergencies similar to ones like COVID-19 or Monkey Pox.

“It’s when things are emerging at first these can be most useful,” Levine said. What we seem to be most into now is emerging infectious disease.” Levine says they expect every healthcare worker in Vermont will have access to the Visual Dx database by the end of the year.

As for a price tag, the company, nor the Department of Health, was able to provide Channel 3 estimate. All we know is the state will be funding these subscriptions.

