Vermonters wanted to sit on environmental justice panel

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new Vermont law this year was aimed at making laws fairer toward low-income and marginalized Vermonters, but state officials are still looking for stakeholders to help implement those policies.

Back in 2011, Tropical Storm Irene dumped rain on Vermont, flooding towns and destroying homes, many of them in mobile home parks situated in flood plains, leaving low-income Vermonters to pick up the pieces.

The concept of environmental justice, state officials say, is that marginalized populations shouldn’t bear the brunt of burdens like climate change and pollution. “It doesn’t live with one department, it doesn’t live with the governor, it doesn’t live with one community. It is a shared responsibility,” said Maggie Gendron with the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources.

The Environmental Justice Advisory Council was created by Act 154 to provide recommendations to state officials on how state policies can improve the lives of low-income Vermonters, who are often more susceptible to the effects of pollution, lack of housing, and severe weather. The law’s sponsor, Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale, D-Chittenden County, says it also created an 11-member citizens advisory council. ”We tried to make sure that a diverse set of voices from the most impacted communities would be present, heard, and able to do their work,” she said.

But with only seven applications received, officials say not as many people have applied as hoped. “This is always an evolving process and we really want to make sure that this opportunity gets out to all 14 counties and people who have not been involved in these processes,” said Conor Kennedy, chief of staff to House Speaker Jill Krowinski. That includes people from a diversity of backgrounds including those who live in mobile home parks, members of immigrant communities, and representatives from environmental organizations. “We’re using our community partners and their partners to get the message out and sometimes it takes time.”

Officials say the state’s work on environmental justice is just beginning and that the council will be a key part of creating a fairer Vermont. “This is what it looks like for government to implement. What does it look like for a community to feel the benefit?” Gendron said.

The deadline to apply has been pushed to December 5th.

