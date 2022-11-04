West Haven man sentenced to 21 months for illegal guns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A West Haven man has been sentenced to 21 months in prison after he was convicted of illegally possessing several guns.

Federal authorities say Michael Brillon, 59, a convicted felon. was the target of a search for stolen guns in January at his home. During the search, ATF agents seized an SAR Arms 9mm semi-automatic pistol, two rifles, and a large quantity of marijuana.

Officials say Brillon has a long criminal history including felony convictions for sexual assault on a minor and aggravated domestic assault that prohibit him from possessing guns.

