Wood 4 Good looking for fired up volunteers to expand program

File: Firewood
File: Firewood(Megan Vanselow)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Families in St. Albans will be able to get free firewood this winter thanks to the expansion of the Wood 4 Good program.

The program started in 2020 and focused on Chittenden County.

But now they’re ready to expand into Franklin County and need more people to step up to help.

“We believe firmly that we can reduce heat insecurity in our state,” said Eric Axelrod, Wood 4 Good founder. “And you know, we’ve been lucky enough to lead this and we know that we can help more families.”

Melissa Cooney is live on Channel 3 This Morning with the family behind the program and what’s next.

