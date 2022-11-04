Wood 4 Good looking for fired up volunteers to expand program

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Families in St. Albans will be able to get free firewood this winter thanks to the expansion of the Wood 4 Good program.

The program started in 2020 and focused on Chittenden County.

But now they’re ready to expand into Franklin County and need more people to step up to help.

“We believe firmly that we can reduce heat insecurity in our state,” said Eric Axelrod, Wood 4 Good founder. “And you know, we’ve been lucky enough to lead this and we know that we can help more families.”

