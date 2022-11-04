BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We are expecting near-record temperatures to start the weekend on Saturday. It will be partly sunny, warm and windy with temperatures well into the low to mid 70s. Winds will pick up out of the south and could gusts up over 30 to 40 mph through late Saturday and into Sunday morning.

A frontal system will bring a few more clouds for Sunday. Look for the chance for a shower or two during the day, but nothing that will likely wash out your weekend plans. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy through the afternoon hours with temperatures still in the upper 60s and low 70s.

We’ll see the chance of showers briefly on Sunday night but then skies clear out again for the first half of the work week. Look for sunny skies on Monday, and temperatures still well above normal, into the low to mid 60s. We’ll get colder, but more seasonable again for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Clouds return by the end of the week with some warmer temperatures once again. We could see the chance of showers by Friday and into next Saturday with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

