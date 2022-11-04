BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone. It is still going to feel like spring in November as we head into the weekend. High pressure is still in control of the weather over the northeast, so we are looking at another day with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures again today. Winds will be picking up out of the south as a frontal system starts to come our way from the Midwest.

The weekend will start with very warm temperatures . . . we expect to break the record high for the day, which stands at 72°. It will be breezy out of the south ahead of the approaching front.

That front will finally come through, slowly, during the day on Sunday. It will be weakening as it comes through, but we may still get a few downpours before the rain tapers off late in the day.

Then we’ll be back to sunshine again as we head into next week. It will still be warm on Monday, but closer to normal temperatures on Tuesday for Election Day.

Try to get outside and take MAX Advantage of all this bonus warm weather over the next few days! -Gary

