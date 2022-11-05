Backyard fire sparks out of control in Williston

Firefighters responded to a fire at a Williston backyard
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A backyard fire gets out of control at a Williston home Friday.

Williston Fire Captain, Prescott Nadeau says the fire happened at a home off South Brownell Road. He says the flames extended beyond the fire pit’s boundaries turning into a brush fire.

The homeowner did have a permit, but Captain Nadeau says the materials they were burning were out of the permit’s scope. The homeowner did try to put the flames out, but their hose was unable to reach.

Firefighters were able to put the flames out and remind people that along with having a permit, get the burning guidelines.

